Michigan football gets commitment from No. 1 player in Illinois, 4-star WR A.J. Henning

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Michigan football received a huge commitment Wednesday from the No. 1 player from Illinois: four-star wide receiver A.J. Henning.

The top 100 prospect announced his commitment in a video on Twitter.

I’m coming home...



100% C O M M I T T E D ✍🏾 pic.twitter.com/WTPUKbmyOQ — AJ H3nning (@AJHenning3) June 26, 2019

Henning is now the top player in Michigan's 2020 recruiting class, according to 247's Composite Rankings.

The 5-foot-10, 183-pound receiver ran a 4.46-second 40-yard dash and a 4.08-second shuttle run at The Opening Regional in April.

His elite speed fits the mold of what Michigan's been doing to revamp the roster. He is a big-play threat who could be a wideout or slot receiver at Michigan.

Henning was recruited by offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and tight ends coach Sherrone Moore.

He had dozens of scholarship offers, including from Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, LSU, Wisconsin, Michigan State and Penn State.

Henning took official visits to Georgia, Notre Dame and Penn State the three weeks leading up to his Michigan visit on June 21. The Wolverines obviously made a great impression, because it took only a few days for Henning to make his commitment official.

This is the first wide receiver to commit to Michigan's 2020 class, but the current roster is stacked at the position.

Juniors Donovan Peoples-Jones, Nico Collins and Tarik Black (a redshirt sophomore) figure to lead the way for Michigan's receiving corps in 2019.

Ronnie Bell was the only receiver in the 2018 class, and despite being a two-star recruit made a major impact as a true freshman.

Four-stars Cornelius Johnson and Giles Jackson will arrive on campus in the fall, as well as three-star Quintel Kent.

Michigan's 2020 class has now received eight commitments since Sunday after a massive recruiting weekend. It's ranked as the No. 9 class in the country and No. 2 in the Big Ten.

