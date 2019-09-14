Wyoming football vs. Idaho: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

LARAMIE, Wyo. - The Wyoming Cowboys are battling the Idaho Vandals at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyoming.
TV: ESPN3 at 5 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Vandals are 8-0 ATS in their last 8 games as a road underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Vandals are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Cowboys are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- COLD: Cowboys are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games as a home favorite of 10.5 or greater.
- COLD: Vandals are 2-8-1 ATS in their last 11 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- COLD: Cowboys are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games in September.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 6-0 in Vandals last 6 games on turf.
- HOT: Under is 6-0 in Vandals last 6 games as a favorite.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Cowboys last 4 vs. Big Sky.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Vandals last 4 games as a road underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Vandals last 4 games as a road favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Vandals last 4 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
