Wyoming football vs. Tulsa: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

TULSA, Okla. - After snapping a 13-game road losing streak in a win at San Jose State, Tulsa returned home and was soundly defeated by Oklahoma State, its second Power-Five conference opponent of the year. The Golden Hurricane will now host an undefeated Wyoming team that won on the road against Missouri in its season opener.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network. LINE: Tulsa -3.5

One of Wyoming's weaknesses can play to Tulsa's strength. The Cowboys rank third-to-last in the FBS in passing yards allowed, getting scorched to the tune of 342.3 yards per game. Tulsa quarterback Zach Smith has started the season strong, throwing for 664 yards and three touchdowns compared to just one interception in three starts. Smith went down late in the Oklahoma State contest, but was listed as the starter in the team's Tuesday two-deep.

ABOUT WYOMING (3-0)

The Cowboys' strength on offense has been their running game, averaging 245.3 yards in their first three contests. While quarterback Sean Chambers has yet to find the end zone in the air, he has run for two scores on 196 rushing yards. In addition, graduate-student running back Trey Smith has collected 222 yards on the ground to go with three rushing touchdowns.

ABOUT TULSA (1-2)

After being completely halted in the season opener against Michigan State, running back Shamari Brooks has rushed for over 100 yards in each of the last two contests, finding the end zone three times in that span. To continue that streak, he will have to break through a Cowboys rushing defense that allows just 85 yards per game. As for receivers, sophomore Sam Crawford Jr. and junior Keylon Stokes have both eclipsed 200 yards, in addition to a touchdown catch, on the season.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Tulsa has had a 100-yard rusher and receiver in each of the last two games.

2. Wyoming has won seven straight games dating to last season.

3. All four of Tulsa's opponents were undefeated entering the contest.

PREDICTION: Tulsa 30, Wyoming 24

