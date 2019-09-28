Wyoming football vs. UNLV: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

LARAMIE, Wyo. - The Wyoming Cowboys are battling the UNLV Rebels at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyoming.
TV: ESPNU at 8 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Cowboys are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Cowboys are 4-0 ATS vs. a team with a losing record.
- HOT: Cowboys are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- COLD: Rebels are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- COLD: Rebels are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games as a road favorite.
- COLD: Rebels are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games following a ATS win.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Over is 6-0 in Rebels last 6 games as a road underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Cowboys last 4 games following a ATS win.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Rebels last 4 games in September.
- HOT: Under is 6-1 in Rebels last 7 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Under is 11-2-1 in Cowboys last 14 games as a home favorite of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Under is 10-2-1 in Cowboys last 13 games following a straight up loss.
