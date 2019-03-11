Danny Amendola plays Eminem, rocks Detroit Tigers hat after signing with Lions

DETROIT - New Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola is already getting into the Detroit mood, playing Eminem and rocking a Tigers hat in a video posted Monday afternoon.
Amendola posted the video at 3:07 p.m. Monday on Twitter. Eminem's "Till I Collapse" is playing in the background, and Amendola takes off his winter cap in favor of a Detroit Tigers cap.
The caption simply reads, "Motor City," and Amendola tags the Lions.
He signed a one-year deal with the team Monday morning.
You can see his video below.
Motor City
⇨ @Lions pic.twitter.com/5ivc4FGh0j — Danny Amendola (@DannyAmendola) March 11, 2019
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.