Danny Amendola plays Eminem, rocks Detroit Tigers hat after signing with Lions

Danny Amendola wearing a Detroit Tigers hat hours after signing with the Lions. (Twitter: @DannyAmendola)

DETROIT - New Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola is already getting into the Detroit mood, playing Eminem and rocking a Tigers hat in a video posted Monday afternoon.

Amendola posted the video at 3:07 p.m. Monday on Twitter. Eminem's "Till I Collapse" is playing in the background, and Amendola takes off his winter cap in favor of a Detroit Tigers cap.

The caption simply reads, "Motor City," and Amendola tags the Lions.

He signed a one-year deal with the team Monday morning.

You can see his video below.

