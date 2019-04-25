Sports

Detroit Lions 2019 NFL Draft: Live updates from first round

By Ken Haddad

The NFL Draft starts Thursday night and the Detroit Lions will be on the clock.

The Lions have openly talked about trading their No. 8 pick, but as it stands, they still have it -- and they'll likely have many options.

Here are where Detroit’s nine draft picks fall:

  • Round 1, Pick 8
  • Round 2, Pick 11 (43 overall)
  • Round 3, Pick 25 (88 overall)
  • Round 4, Pick 9 (111 overall)
  • Round 5, Pick 8 (146 overall)
  • Round 6, Pick 11 (184 overall)
  • Round 6, Pick 32 (204 overall)
  • Round 7, Pick 10 (224 overall)
  • Round 7, Pick 15 (229 overall)

Follow live Detroit Lions NFL Draft updates below:

 

