Detroit Lions 2019 NFL Draft: Live updates from first round

The NFL Draft starts Thursday night and the Detroit Lions will be on the clock.

The Lions have openly talked about trading their No. 8 pick, but as it stands, they still have it -- and they'll likely have many options.

Here are where Detroit’s nine draft picks fall:

Round 1, Pick 8

Round 2, Pick 11 (43 overall)

Round 3, Pick 25 (88 overall)

Round 4, Pick 9 (111 overall)

Round 5, Pick 8 (146 overall)

Round 6, Pick 11 (184 overall)

Round 6, Pick 32 (204 overall)

Round 7, Pick 10 (224 overall)

Round 7, Pick 15 (229 overall)

