Detroit Lions hire former Seattle Seahawks OC Darrell Bevell as offensive coordinator

Darrell Bevell congratulates Doug Baldwin of the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 6, 2015, at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

DETROIT - The Detroit Lions have hired Darrell Bevell as the new offensive coordinator, the team announced Wednesday.

Bevell most recently spent seven seasons, from 2011-17, with the Seattle Seahawks as the offensive coordinator. During his time in Seattle, Bevell helped the Seahawks appear in the playoffs in five of his seven seasons.

Seattle reached two consecutive Super Bowls (XLVIII, XLIX) during Bevell’s tenure, including a win over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Bevell was named Seattle’s offensive coordinator after spending five seasons, from 2006-10, in the same role with the Minnesota Vikings.

Before his time in Minnesota, Bevell worked with the Green Bay Packers for six years, from 2000-05, serving the last three as quarterbacks' coach.

He began his coaching career in 1996 as the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks' coach at Westmar University before becoming a graduate assistant at Iowa State in 1997.

A former quarterback at the University of Wisconsin, Bevell was a four-year starter for the Badgers. He left as the school’s all-time leading passer with 19 team records.

Wisconsin QB Darrell Bevell celebrates a touchdown during a win over UCLA in the 1994 Rose Bowl. (Al Bello/ALLSPORT)

Bevell is a native of Yuma, Arizona. He and his wife, Tammy, have three daughters: Kylie, Morgan and Hailey.

