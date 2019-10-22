Detroit Lions place RB Kerryon Johnson on injured reserve with knee injury

DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 07: Kerryon Johnson #33 of the Detroit Lions runs for yardage against Oren Burks #42 of the Green Bay Packers during the second half at Ford Field on October 7, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT - The Detroit Lions have placed running back Kerryon Johnson on the injured reserve list with a knee injury, the team announced.

The Lions hope Johnson can return before the end of the season.

The Lions have placed RB Kerryon Johnson on Reserve/Injured. pic.twitter.com/1IxjNiIXvh — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 22, 2019

Johnson ran the ball 92 times in the team's first six games, gaining 308 yards and two touchdowns. He also has nine catches for 126 yards and a touchdown.

Johnson played in 10 games last season as a rookie before being placed on IR.

Detroit drafted Johnson with the 43rd overall pick in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft. He's been one of the team's best running backs in years when healthy, but injuries have been a major concern.

The Lions are currently 2-3-1 this season after backbreaking losses to division rivals Green Bay and Minnesota. They host the New York Giants this weekend.

