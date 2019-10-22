Detroit Lions players furious after team trades Quandre Diggs to Seattle for 5th-round pick

Darius Slay #23 of the Detroit Lions talks with Quandre Diggs #28 in the second half against the Houston Texans during the preseason game at NRG Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

DETROIT - Detroit Lions players were furious after the team traded safety Quandre Diggs to the Seattle Seahawks for a late draft pick.

The Lions confirmed Tuesday that they are sending Diggs and a seventh-round 2021 pick to Seattle in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round pick.

Diggs was a captain and one of the most popular players in the locker room. The team traded wide receiver Golden Tate last season.

Star cornerback Darius Slay was the first to express his feelings on Twitter, first tweeting, "WTF" and then doubling down with, "This some bulls--- here."

Defensive lineman Damon "Snacks" Harrison also weighed in, tweeting, "Wowwwwwwwww no way."

Defensive back and kick returner Jamal Agnew tweeted, "Nooooooooooooooooo."

You can see the tweets below. WARNING: Some strong language.

This some bull shit here🤦🏾‍♂️ — Darius Slay (@_bigplayslay23) October 22, 2019

Wowwwwwwwww no way — Damon Harrison Sr. (@snacks) October 22, 2019

Nooooooooooooooooo — Mal (@jamalagnew) October 22, 2019

