Detroit Lions reportedly sign veteran RB LeGarrette Blount

DETROIT - The Detroit Lions have reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with veteran running back LeGarrette Blount, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport says the Lions will pay Blount $4.5 million for the 2018 season.

The #Lions are signing FA RB LeGarrette Blount to a 1-year deal worth $4.5M, source said. He’s back with Matt Patricia, as the New England ties are strong. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2018

Blount, 31, has won the Super Bowl each of the last two years -- with New England in 2017 and Philadelphia in 2018.

In eight NFL seasons, Blount has rushed for 5,888 yards and 51 touchdowns. He's a short-yardage specialist, but averages a solid 4.4 yards per carry throughout his career.

Blount ran the ball 173 times last season for 766 yards and two touchdowns.

The Lions have struggled to run the ball basically every season since Barry Sanders retired. Last year, Detroit was last in the NFL with 1,221 rushing yards. The Lions were also last in the league at 3.4 yards per rush.

Ameer Abdullah is the team's leading rusher, but he averaged only 3.3 yards per carry in 165 attempts last season. He's struggled with fumbles and injuries early in his pro career.

Theo Riddick averaged 3.4 yards per carry in 84 attempts, but is much more dangerous in the short passing game.

Tion Green came on late, averaging 3.9 yards on 42 carries, scoring a pair of touchdowns.

Detroit hopes to revive its long-dormant rushing attack under new head coach Matt Patricia. Blount rejoins Patricia after they spent the 2016-17 season in the Patriots organization. That was Blount's most productive season, as he rushed for 1,161 yards and 18 touchdowns.

According to NFL reporter Mike Jones, the Lions and running back Frank Gore were close to an agreement Wednesday night. It's unclear if that deal is still on the table.

