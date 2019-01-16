Detroit Lions WR Kenny Golladay doesn't think team needs Antonio Brown

DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 07: Kenny Golladay #19 of the Detroit Lions celebrates a second half touchdown with Matthew Stafford #9 while playing the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on October 7, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory…

DETROIT - The Lions don't need superstar Antonio Brown. At least that's what Kenny Golladay thinks.

Rumors have been swirling since the end of the season drama between the Pittsburgh Steelers and star wide-out Antonio Brown. Will he be traded? Maybe.

Oddsmakers had the Lions as the second most likely to land Brown in a trade. But current Lions wide reciever Kenny Golladay isn't sold on the idea.

"To be honest, I feel like the Lions are good where we’re at," Golladay told the Karsch and Anderson Show on 97.1 The Ticket.

"No offense to Antonio Brown, he’s gonna go down as one of the greats, an amazing player," Golladay said. "But with me, T.J. Jones, Brandon Powell, Chris Lacy, Bruce Ellington -- I mean, the list just goes on. All those guys have made plays this year. I have trust in those guys and I know the organization does as well."

The Lions enter the offseason with plenty of cap room and can afford the star wideout. The team traded away its own star wide receiver Golden Tate during last season, opening a void at the position.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.