Detroit Lions listed with second-best odds to land Antonio Brown

DETROIT - Could Antonio Brown soon be a Detroit Lion? Apparently odds makers think it's a strong possibility.

The Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver ended the year on a sour note with the team, opening the door to a possible trade.

Brown, 30, attended Central Michigan University, but he's from Florida.

MyBookie Sportsbook released their list of the five teams with the best odds to land Brown:

Atlanta Falcons +400

Detroit Lions +500

New York Jets +500

Oakland Raiders +600

Indianapolis Colts +600

The Lions enter the offseason with plenty of cap room and can afford the star wideout. The team traded away its own star wide receiver Golden Tate during last season, opening a void at the position.

Antonio Brown's team on Sept. 1, 2019:



Atlanta Falcons +400

Detroit Lions +500

New York Jets +500

Oakland Raiders +600

Indianapolis Colts +600



Full list: https://t.co/5MDYRC8tbQ pic.twitter.com/cdqywvjzAS — MyBookie Sportsbook (@betmybookie) January 11, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.