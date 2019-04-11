Detroit Pistons clinch playoff berth for second time since 2010

DETROIT - The Detroit Pistons have clinched a spot in the NBA Playoffs for the second time since 2010.

The Pistons beat the New York Knicks on Wednesday night, finishing the regular season with a 41-41 record.

Detroit will enter the playoffs as the No. 8 seed, facing the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. The Bucks beat the Pistons in all four match ups this season.

The Pistons last made the playoffs in the 2015-16 season as the No. 8 seed, where they were swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round.

Before then, the Pistons last made the postseason in the 2009-10 season, where they were also swept by the Cavs in the first round.

The Pistons finished 10th in 2016-17 and 9th last year.

The first round of the NBA Playoffs starts on Saturday, April 13.

