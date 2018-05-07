Detroit Pistons, Stan Van Gundy agree to part ways after 4 years

The Detroit Pistons and team president, head coach Stan Van Gundy have agreed to part ways, the team confirmed Monday afternoon.

Van Gundy and Pistons owner Tom Gores had been meeting for weeks on the future of the team.

“We have decided that this change is necessary to take our basketball organization to the next level,” said Pistons owner Tom Gores. “This was a very difficult decision and we did not come to it lightly. I am grateful to Stan for everything he’s done for the Pistons and for the City of Detroit. He rebuilt the culture of our basketball team, re-instilled a winning attitude and work ethic, and took us to the playoffs two years ago. He went all-in from day one to positively impact this franchise and this community.

“Stan is a competitor and he wanted to finish the job,” Mr. Gores said. “He retooled a roster that we think can be very competitive in the East. I know he’s disappointed, and that he cares deeply about his players, his staff, this organization and this city. He’s also a professional who will make sure this is a seamless transition, and someone I hope will be a friend and adviser to me long after this transition is completed.

“I have nothing but respect and love for Stan. I think he is a great coach and a great man, and his presence and leadership helped move this franchise forward,” Mr. Gores said. “Although we did not get the success both of us wanted, his efforts and leadership have put the franchise in better shape today than when he came on board.”

Van Gundy was hired as head coach and president of the Pistons in 2014. The team only made the playoffs one time during his four-year tenure.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the story on Twitter, adding the Pistons will begin their search for a new head coach and team president in separate roles.

