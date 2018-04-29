Detroit Red Wings will have 6th overall pick in 2018 NHL Entry Draft

Detroit Red Wings general manager Ken Holland speaks during a Q&A with host Pierre Houde part of the NHL Centennial 100 Celebration at Bonaventure Hotel on November 17, 2017 in Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Francois…

The Detroit Red Wings will have the 6th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

The Red Wings were sitting in the 5th overall pick position ahead of Saturday night's Draft Lottery drawing. They had an 8.5 percent chance at the 1st overall pick, but dropped to 6th overall.

DraftSite.com offers NHL mock drafts. Right now the site lists these 10 players in the top 10 for the 2018 draft:

Rasmus Dahlin (D-Sweden) Andrei Svechnikov (RW-Russia) Filip Zadina (LW-Czech Republic) Brady Tkachuk (LW-USA) Oliver Wahlstrom (LW-USA) Evan Bouchard (D-Canada) Adam Boqvist (D-Sweden) Quinton Hughes (D-USA) Ty Smith (D-Canada) Noah Dobson (D-Canada)

Looks like the Red Wings will have their pick of top defenseman if that's the direction they decide to go with the 6th overall pick.

Here are Detroit's full 2018 NHL Draft picks positions:

Round 1: 6th overall (bumped from 5th overall)

Round 1: 29th overall

Round 2: 33rd overall

Round 2: 36th overall

Round 3: 67th overall

Round 3: 81st overall

Round 3: 84th overall

Round 4: 98th overall

Round 6: 159th overall

Round 6: 160th overall

Round 7: 191st overall

That's right: The Red Wings have a whopping 11 picks in the 2018 draft. Seven of those picks are in the 3rd round or higher. The Red Wings received one of those 1st-round picks in the Tomas Tatar trade with the Vegas Golden Knights.

More Red Wings draft pick acquisitions

The Red Wings also traded Brendan Smith to the New York Rangers last year in exchange for one of the 2nd-round picks.

Detroit traded goalie Petr Mrazek to the Philadelphia Flyers for two conditional picks, one of which became a 3rd round pick in 2018 after Mrazek won five games and the Flyers made the playoffs.

The Red Wings also received a 3rd round pick from the Pittsburgh Penguins when they traded Riley Sheahan away.

Finally, Detroit got that 6th-round pick when they traded Steve Ott to the Montreal Canadiens in 2017.

Red Wings draft outcomes in 2017

The Red Wings selected 11 players in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. Detroit drafted five defenseman, four centers, a right wing and a goalie.

Here they are:

Round 1, 9th overall: Michael Rasmussen (Center)

Round 2, 38th overall: Gustav Lindstrom (Defense)

Round 3, 71st overall: Kasper Kotkansalo (Defense)

Round 3, 79st overall: Lane Zablocki (Right Wing)

Round 3, 83rd overall: Zachary Gallant (Center)

Round 3, 88th overall: Keith Petruzelli (Goalie)

Round 4, 100th overall: Malte Setkov (Defense)

Round 5, 131st overall: Cole Fraser (Defense)

Round 6, 162nd overall: Jack Adams (Center)

Round 6, 164th overall: Reilly Webb (Defense)

Round 7, 193rd overall: Brady Gilmour (Center)

