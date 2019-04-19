Detroit sports fans to Steve Yzerman: Please save us

Steve Yzerman Detroit Red Wings celebrates with the Stanley Cup during the Victory Parade on June 10, 1997 in Detroit. (Robert Laberge /Allsport)

As Detroit sports fans come to terms with a long period of rebuilding and mediocrity, Steve Yzerman offers the light at the end of the tunnel.

Or at least a new shiny object.

The longtime captain of the Detroit Red Wings is reportedly, to the surprise of no one, returning to the team to take over as general manager.

Yzerman abruptly left his job as general manager for the Tampa Bay Lightning before the start of this season, starting rumors of his return to Detroit.

Yzerman spent his entire NHL career with the Detroit Red Wings, serving as captain since the age of 21, back in 1986. He retired in 2006 after leading the team to three Stanley Cup Championships.

Yzerman, 53, is a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame and finished as the seventh-all time leading scorer in NHL history.

Detroit sports fans shared their excitement on social media:

Steve Yzerman coming back on Easter weekend to raise the Detroit Red Wings from the dead. pic.twitter.com/rIBTsI8TfU — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) April 19, 2019

Steve Yzerman is a Red Wing again and it feels like the universe just took a big step in correcting itself — egg steve king (@jonhearst) April 19, 2019

Interesting play on numbers - April 19... twenty19... #RedWings announce #19 is going to be the GM today. — Chuck Jackson (@NewsDeskChuck) April 19, 2019

Steve Yzerman back in Detroit as Red Wings GM pic.twitter.com/mVzVDvLBoq — STEVO (@StevoAce24) April 19, 2019

Welcome Home Yzerman 🏒🏒🏒! Best News Ever @DetroitRedWings — Kim Stanton (@KstantonStanton) April 19, 2019

It's no surprise that fans are ecstatic over the return of Stevie Y. Surely because the Detroit sports market has been in a deep depression.

The Lions are, well, the Lions. The Tigers are in a deep rebuilding phase. The Pistons are seemingly locked in mediocrity as the head for an inevitable first round playoff exit. And the Red Wings, also rebuilding, won many of their final games to cramp their draft selection.

It's been more than 10 years since the last Detroit sports championship.

The return of Yzerman will at least bring a temporary hope to Detroit sports fans in need of a savior. We'll take it. But can he shoulder the burden? We'll find out.

