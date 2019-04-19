Report: Detroit Red Wings to introduce Steve Yzerman as general manager

TORONTO, ON - JANUARY 7: Executive director Steve Yzerman announces the Roster of the Canadian Men's Olympic Hockey team at the Mastercard Centre ahead of the Sochi Winter Olympics January 7, 2014 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by…

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings will hold a press conference on Friday afternoon.

Team owner Christopher Ilitch, Red Wings GM Ken Holland and former player Steve Yzerman will be at the news conference.

The conference is planned for 3 p.m. (Watch it live here)

TSN's Gord Miller reports the team will introduce Yzerman as their new general manager, while Holland will stay on as senior vice president.

BREAKING: The Red Wings will introduce Steve Yzerman as their new GM this afternoon, Ken Holland to remain as Sr Vice President. https://t.co/21BaPpS6s2 — Gord Miller (@GMillerTSN) April 19, 2019

Yzerman abruptly left his job as general manager for the Tampa Bay Lightning before the start of this season, starting rumors of his return to Detroit.

Yzerman spent his entire NHL career with the Detroit Red Wings, serving as captain since the age of 21, back in 1986. He retired in 2006 after leading the team to three Stanley Cup Championships.

Yzerman, 53, is a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame and finished as the seventh-all time leading scorer in NHL history.

