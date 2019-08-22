Detroit Tigers call out fan who promised to get tattoo if they beat Astros: 'Have fun!'

The Detroit Tigers beat the Houston Astros in an historic upset, and one fan was left with a regrettable tweet. (Getty Images)

DETROIT - The Detroit Tigers, fresh off an historic underdog victory against the Houston Astros, called out a fan who tweeted that he would get a Victor Reyes tattoo if the Tigers "take a single game off the Astros this series."

If the Tigers take a single game off the Astros this series I will get a Victor Reyes tattoo. — . (@TigersJUK) August 19, 2019

Twitter user @TigersJUK posted the tweet at 7:12 p.m. Monday before the four-game series began in Houston. The Tigers responded to the tweet at 8:20 p.m., saying, "screenshots."

* screenshots * — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 20, 2019

The Tigers lost the first two games of the series and entered Wednesday's battle against Justin Verlander as the biggest underdog in an MLB game in at least 15 years.

Despite managing just two hits against Verlander in nine innings, the Tigers pulled off the historic upset, winning 2-1 behind strong pitching from Daniel Norris, Tyler Alexander, Buck Farmer and Joe Jimenez.

The only two base runners of the game for Detroit came on solo home runs by Ronny Rodriguez and John Hicks.

Houston had six hits and two walks but scored only one run on a Robinson Chirinos homer. Chirinos got thrown out at third base to end the game, trying to stretch a double into a triple that would have given him the cycle.

When the game ended, the Tigers retweeted @TigersJUK's tweet, saying, "Have fun!"

Reyes went 0-4 with three strikeouts in the game, but for one fan, he could end up being a permanent reminder of the upset.

