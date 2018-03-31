Detroit Tigers game against Pittsburgh Pirates postponed due to impending inclement weather

DETROIT - Saturday's Detroit Tigers game against the Pittsburgh Pirates has been postponed due to impending inclement weather.

Heavy winds and rain are expected to hit Detroit in the afternoon.

The game will be played as part of a split doubleheader Sunday. The first game will be played at 1:10 p.m. and the second will be played at 6:10 p.m.

All tickets from Saturday's game are valid for entry for the second game of Sunday's split doubleheader and no ticket exchange is necessary.

Fans unable to attend the rescheduled game may exchange their unused tickets at any time for any future similar-or-lesser priced regular season game in the next 12 months, excluding Opening Day 2019.

