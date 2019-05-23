Detroit Tigers go winless in most embarrassing home stand since before 1950

Matthew Boyd of the Detroit Tigers heads for the dugout after being pulled during a game against the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park on May 18, 2019, in Detroit. (Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

DETROIT - The Detroit Tigers just completed their most embarrassing home stand since before 1950.

Detroit technically only went 0-9 on the home stand, but the team trails in the seventh inning of a game that was suspended and will be completed in September. It's likely it will end up being an 0-10 home stand.

According to Baseball Reference, the Tigers haven't had a winless home stand of at least 10 games since before the 1950 season.

Not only did the Tigers lose every game of this home stand, they did so in embarrassing fashion. They were outscored 73-24 over 10 games, including being swept by then-last-place Oakland and the Miami Marlins, who came to Detroit with the worst record in all of baseball.

Daniel Stumpf of the Detroit Tigers is pulled by manager Ron Gardenhire after giving up a single to Ramon Laureano of the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park on May 19, 2019, in Detroit. (Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

With the Tigers' help, the Athletics are now in third place and the Marlins have passed the Baltimore Orioles. But when they arrived in Detroit, both teams were in last place.

The Houston Astros series was more understandable, as it put a World Series contender against a young, rebuilding team. Detroit lost the three games by a combined 24-6.

Oakland outscored the Tigers 33-9 over four games.

The Marlins games were much closer, but the Tigers ultimately dropped all three games against a team that was 13-31, worst in the majors. Detroit blew late leads both Wednesday and Thursday.

Thursday's game looked like a possible victory after ace Matt Boyd hurled six scoreless innings and the bullpen handed the ball to Shane Green with a 2-0 lead in the ninth. An error at third base and a botched double play gave the Marlins two extra outs, though, and Garrett Cooper smacked a grand slam into the Tigers' bullpen for a 5-2 win.

It's been more than 45 years since the Tigers went without a win during a 10-game home stand. The Tigers had two winless home stands of eight and nine games in 1996, an 0-9 home stand in 1975 and a 1-10-1 home stand in 1956 that included nine straight losses, a tie and then another loss.

The Tigers went 11 straight home games without a win in 1953, but actually finished the home stand 3-14-1.

The Tigers are now 18-29, just 4.5 games ahead of the Orioles for the worst record in baseball and two games ahead of the Kansas City Royals for last place in the American League Central Division.

