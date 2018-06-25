Detroit Tigers Jose Iglesias, Leonys Martin sworn in as U.S. citizens at Comerica Park

DETROIT - There was a special moment at the Detroit Tigers game on Monday, and it didn't have anything to do with home runs or the rally goose.

Two Tigers players -- shortstop Jose Iglesias and center fielder Leonys Martin -- joined 23 others on the field at Comerica Park to take the oath and become United States citizens.

Iglesias and Martin are both from Cuba, but on Monday they were among the newest group of U.S. citizens.

Judge Marianne Batanni presided over the ceremony and reminded the group of the important duties of citizenship.

Iglesias has said he dreamed of becoming a U.S. citizen since he defected from Cuba as a teenager. He said he came to the U.S. with a pair of shorts, a T-shirt and a dream.

The ceremony was both solemn and joyous for the new citizens as they took their pledge. You can watch Steve Garagiola's full story in the video posted above.

