Detroit Tigers OF Nicholas Castellanos scratched Thursday due to toe injury

DETROIT - Detroit Tigers outfielder Nicholas Castellanos has been scratched from Thursday's series finale against the Cleveland Indians due to a right toe injury.

The announcement was made about two hours before first pitch and shortly after the team reinstated center fielder JaCoby Jones from the injured list.

Castellanos was set to bat second in the lineup before being scratched. This will be the first game he's missed this season.

Castellanos is hitting .255 with a .340 on-base percentage and .383 slugging percentage this season. He's hit four doubles and a triple but is still searching for his first home run.

The Tigers are coming off one of their most impressive offensive performances of the season: scoring four runs against Indians star Trevor Bauer.

Detroit is in first place by a half-game in the American League Central Division.

