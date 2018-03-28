Detroit Tigers Opening Day 2018: What you need to know

DETROIT - The Detroit Tigers will open the 2018 season on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park. Whether you're heading to the game -- or watching from home or work -- here's everything you need to know.

If you're watching from home or work:

When: Thursday, March 29, 2018

First pitch: 1:10 p.m.

TV info: Fox Sports Detroit

Radio info: 97.1 The Ticket (FM)

Starting pitchers: Pit - Ivan Nova vs. Det - Jordan Zimmerman

If you're heading to Detroit for the game:

Parking and traffic:

Eastbound Fisher approaching Woodward (to access lots east of Woodward including Tiger Garage, Lot 4 and 5):

Take Fisher Service Drive East past Woodward:

Turn Right into Tiger Garage or continue East to Brush St.

Turn Right on to Brush St. to access lots 4 and 5

Guest can access lots 1 and 2 using the following:

Take Fisher Service Drive to Park Ave. Turn Right

Turn Left onto Elizabeth

Cross Woodward and continue straight to lots 1 and 2

Fans on Woodward will be able to turn left/right onto Elizabeth from Woodward Ave.

Leaving Comerica Park:

Vehicles on Woodward will not be able to turn left/right on to the Eastbound Service Drive

We encourage those fans parked east of Woodward to take John R. and Brush St. north to Mack Ave. Turn right to access I-75 North and South and connect to all other major freeways from there.

The Madison Avenue ramp will also be open for those fans parked south of Comerica Park.

Fans parked west of Woodward Avenue are encouraged to take the following:

Cass and Clifford north to I-75 (Fisher) Service Drive, turn Right to get to I-75 North and I-94

Take Grand River North to the Lodge Freeway (M-10) to reach I-94 and I-75

Take the I-75 Service Drive West to access I-75 South, I-96 and I-94.

You can check traffic using our interactive maps.

Weather forecast:

From Brandon Roux:

Thursday is the Tiger’s Home Opener and it looks very iffy when it comes to wet weather. We will see spotty showers moving in by morning and although a lot of it will dry up, we will likely see showers around for tailgating as temps start again near 40 degrees.

Model data is all over the map with the consensus being rain showers moving back in by late afternoon or evening and temps will be in the neighborhood of 50 degrees. So, we could get through most of the game dry from 1-4 p.m. tomorrow in Downtown Detroit. Some model data keep most of the moisture south of us, but we cannot bank on that.

Pregame festivities inside Comerica Park:

Opening Day festivities at Comerica Park on March 29 are scheduled to begin 30 minutes prior to the first pitch and will include:

• Gates Open: 11:00 a.m.

• Detroit Tigers Leadoff Video

• Introductions of the Detroit Tigers and Pittsburgh Pirates players, managers, coaches and staff.

• Honor Guard Introduction – U.S. Joint Color Guard, representing all branches of The United States Armed Services.

• Military Flyover - Four A-10 Thunderbolt II “Warthog” aircraft from the 107th Fighter Squadron and part of the 127th Wing located at Selfridge Air National Guard Base.

• National Anthem - Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter, Chrisette Michele.

• Ceremonial First Pitch - 1968 World Series Champion and World Series MVP, Mickey Lolich.

• Interview with Mickey Lolich - conducted by the in-park host.

• Game Ball Delivery

• First Pitch: 1:10 p.m.

What's new at Comerica Park this year:

TIGERS DIGITAL PASS

Starting at just $29.99/month, the Tigers Digital Ballpark Pass will give you access to all April-September home games, with digital tickets delivered directly to your phone. Benefits include a guaranteed Standing Room ticket to every 2018 April-September home game, convenient auto-renewal each month, and easy ticket delivery via the MLB Ballpark App.

For just $49.99/month, fans may choose a Tigers Digital Ballpark Pass, which includes a guaranteed seat to each 2018 April-September home game. Exact seat assignments will vary from game to game (delivered digitally via the MLB Ballpark App before the first pitch). Seat locations include: Outfield Box, Lower Baseline Box, Upper Box, Mezzanine, Pavilion, Right Field Grandstand, Upper Grandstand and Upper Reserved Infield. Availability is limited, so place your order today. For more information, visit tigers.com/pass.

THE JACK MORRIS AND ALAN TRAMMELL CELEBRATION PACKAGE

Fans get a unique chance to celebrate Tigers history with the 2018 Jack Morris and Alan Trammell Celebration Package, starting as low as $76. The package includes entry to four select Tigers home games (6/9, 7/21, 8/12 and 8/26), featuring the HOF number retirement ceremonies, as well as replica Hall of Fame plaques of Morris and Trammell. Seat locations include: Upper Grandstand, Pavilion, Upper Reserved Infield and Right Field Grandstand. Additional information can be found by visiting tigers.com/hof.

NEW SPECIAL THEMED EVENTS FOR 2018

• Rochester Community Schools (April 13)

• Love Your Melon (April 13, September 10)

• Troy Athens High School (April 15)

• Ferris State University (April 15)

• Earth Day (April 22)

• Birmingham Groves High School (April 22)

• Catholic High School League Night (April 30)

• Princess Day (April 27)

• Michigan Tech University (June 12)

• Romeo Community Schools (June 12)

• Ugly Christmas T-Shirt (July 27)

NEW GROUP EXPERIENCES (Experiences are awarded based on number of tickets sold)

• Bachelor or Bachelorette Parties – For just an additional $6, groups of 10-or-more can celebrate the big day at Comerica Park with commemorative Bachelor or Bachelorette party t-shirts and a special party goblet for the bride or groom-to-be. Food and beverage vouchers are also available for purchase.

• Ceremonial First Pitch – One member of your group will throw out the honorary first pitch during pre-game ceremonies

• Around the Horn – Line up from 1st base to 3rd and get your group recognized during pre-game ceremonies

• Jr. Tigers Anthem – Children under the age of 14 will line up next to their favorite Tigers during the playing of the national anthem

• Play Catch on the Field – Two members of the group will have the opportunity to play catch in the outfield prior to the game

• Cheer/Dance Team Performance – Teams can perform inside the gates of Comerica Park prior to a Tigers game

• High School Band Performance – Bands can perform pre-game inside Gate B at Comerica Park

• Pre-game Photo on the Field – Up to five guests can savor their Comerica Park experience by snapping a group picture in front of the scoreboard

• Pastime Foods Bullpen Buddies – Kids under the age of 14 have the opportunity to “high five” Tigers relief pitchers as they head to the bullpen prior to the game.

• Junior Announcer – One child from your group has the opportunity to get things started with a “Play Ball” call from the field prior to the first pitch.

• Aquafina “Team of the Day” – Allows one youth team to take a photo on the field and appear on the videoboard during a Tigers game.

• For more information on group experiences, please visit tigers.com/groups.

NEW PARTY AREAS AT COMERICA PARK

• New Rooftop Deck – Groups can now enjoy a panoramic view of Comerica Park from the Rooftop Deck in right field. Picnics include: Ball Park hot dogs, hamburgers, coleslaw, pasta salad, baked beans, Frito-Lay Potato Chips, Pepsi Products/Aquafina Water.

• Chevrolet Pavilion – The only all-inclusive party area at Comerica Park now hosts groups from the time the gates open all the way through the final out. The included buffet serves: Ball Park hot dogs, boneless chicken wings, Little Caesars Pizza, vegetable spring rolls, Frito-Lay Potato Chips and Pepsi Products/Aquafina Water, domestic beer and house wine.

• Additional information can be found by visiting tigers.com/groups.

GIVEAWAYS, SPECIAL EVENTS, FIREWORKS

• 29 Giveaway dates are scheduled for 2018, in addition to hosting over 60 special events at Comerica Park. These will include special ticket packages, theme nights and cultural celebrations.

• In August of the 2018 season, the Tigers will celebrate two Tigers greats, Jack Morris and Alan Trammell, with two different number retirement ceremonies. To celebrate Morris and Trammell’s induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame, the Tigers will honor Jack Morris on August 12 and Alan Trammell on August 26, recognizing their accomplishments with a pre-game number retirement ceremony.

• This season, the Tigers will be bringing back some favorite Special Ticket Packages including two Bark at the Park nights (May 14 and September 17), Grandparents Day (August 23), Winter Sausage Polish American Night (May 25) and more. New Special Ticket Packages have also been added to the schedule, including Princess Day (May 27), Game of Thrones Night (July 6) and much more.

• This summer, the Detroit Tigers will honor a significant milestone in club history with the celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the 1968 World Series Championship, sponsored by Comerica Bank, September 7-9. The Tigers will pay tribute to the 1968 World Series team with a special pregame on-field ceremony on Saturday, September 8, when the club faces the St. Louis Cardinals, the Tigers opponent in that historic seven-game World Series.

• In 2018, the club will continue to partner with local institutes of higher learning for "FOX Sports Detroit University Days" which will feature a special ticket package that includes a game ticket and a Tigers cap in the colors of Western Michigan University (June 27), Central Michigan University (July 20), Eastern Michigan University (July 21), Grand Valley State University (July 31), University of Michigan (August 10), Oakland University (August 14), Madonna University (August 21), Michigan State University (August 24), Wayne State University (September 18) and University of Detroit Mercy (September 20). Also returning for 2018 is the "Class Outside Educational Series" sponsored by Oakland University, which features special pre-game educational presentations prior to five select Tigers games.

• 10 Postgame Fireworks shows sponsored by Pepsi, following every Friday night game from May 25 through September 21, weather permitting.

BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MICHIGAN KIDS OPENING DAY – SUNDAY, APRIL 15

• All kids 14-and-under will receive a PAWS Growth Chart, courtesy of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. The first 15,000 fans will also receive a Detroit Tigers Cheer Card, courtesy of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

• For the first time ever, Kids Opening Day will feature a pre-game block party in Columbia Plaza, which will include face painters, concessions, entertainment and more for families to enjoy.

• Twenty-one winning entries will be selected from an essay contest on Tigers.com, with each winner receiving four complimentary game tickets, as well as a special, honorary opportunity to participate in “Kids Opening Day,” sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

• Free rides on the Comerica Bank Carousel and the Fly Ball Ferris Wheel, courtesy of Kroger.

NEW GIVEAWAYS

• Saturday, April 14 – April in the D Skyline Beanie Cap (1st 10,000 fans, sponsored by FOX Sports Detroit)

• Sunday, May 13 – Pink Out the Park Ball Cap (1st 10,000 fans, sponsored by Kroger)

• Saturday, May 26 – Al Kaline Bobblehead (1st 10,000 fans, sponsored by Pepsi)

• Sunday, May 27 – Nicholas Castellanos Bobblehead (1st 10,000 fans, sponsored by DMC)

• Saturday, June 2 – Bill Freehan 1968 Bobblehead (1st 10,000 fans, sponsored by Frito-Lay)

• Sunday, June 10 – Mikie Mahtook Kids Coin Bank (All Kids 14-and-under, sponsored by Amp Radio)

• Friday, July 6 – Patriotic Pitcher (1st 10,000 fans 21+, sponsored by Miller Lite)

• Saturday, July 7 – Willie Horton 1968 Bobblehead (1st 10,000 fans, sponsored by Dunkin Donuts)

• Sunday, July 8 – Kids Pedometer Watch (All Kids 14-and-under, sponsored by St. Joseph Mercy Health System)

• Friday, July 20 – Floppy Hat (1st 10,000 fans, sponsored by National Coney Island)

• Saturday, July 21 – Ron Gardenhire Gnome (1st 10,000 fans, sponsored by Pepsi)

• Friday, July 27 – Premo Brands co-branded tote bag (1st 7,500 fans)

• Saturday, August 12 – Jack Morris Hall of Fame Replica Jersey (1st 10,000 fans)

• Saturday, August 25 – Mickey Lolich 1968 Bobblehead (1st 10,000 fans, sponsored by Delta)

• Saturday, August 26 – Alan Trammell Hall Of Fame Replica Jersey (1st 10,000 fans)

• Friday, September 7 – 1968 “Sock It To ‘Em” Socks (1st 10,000 fans, sponsored by Comerica Bank)

• Saturday, September 8 – 1968 Replica Jersey (1st 10,000 fans, sponsored by Comerica Bank)

• Sunday, September 9 – 1968 Replica Pennant (1st 10,000 fans, sponsored by Comerica Bank)

• Saturday, September 22 – Tigers “Print-All-Over” Shirt (1st 10,000 fans, sponsored by Visit Central Florida)

• Sunday, September 23 – Compression Sleeve (All kids 14-and-under)

DETROIT TIGERS VACATIONS TRIP TO SEATTLE

May 17-21, 2018 – Travel west to the Emerald City with Tigers Vacations and enjoy four Tigers games on the road. Guests will receive four nights of first-class accommodation at The Silver Cloud Hotel Seattle - Stadium, located directly across the street from Safeco Field. All vacations include round trip air fare, a pre-game party and an exclusive event with select Tigers players and team personnel. To purchase packages, visit tigers.com/vacations.

HALL OF FAME TRAVEL PACKAGES

Official Tigers 2018 National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Weekend packages are available now. Various travel options are available for fans hoping to see the induction of 1984 Word Series teammates Jack Morris and Alan Trammell. All packages include airfare, a reserved ticket for the induction ceremony and National Baseball Hall of Fame membership which includes admission into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. To purchase packages or for additional information fans can visit tigers.com.

NEW KIDS CLUB 2018 MEMBERSHIPS AVAILABLE

Get your child excited about baseball and save money on tickets with the Detroit Tigers Kids Club presented by Aquafina, FOX Sports Detroit, and Kroger. The 2018 Tigers Kids Club includes an exclusive Detroit Tigers jersey, sling bag and spirit sleeve. For just $25, you can enroll your child now at tigers.com/kidsclub and receive discounts, BOGO ticket offers and membership benefits all season long.

NEW ITEMS AVAILABLE AT THE D SHOP

New Items:

• Official 2018 Majestic by Fanatics On-Field Jerseys and Caps

• New 1968 Commemorative Logo Jacket

• Retro Pullover Breakaway Jacket

• Jack Morris and Alan Trammell Hall of Fame jerseys with HOF patch

• 50th Anniversary Novelty Items including: pennants, baseballs, collector pins, coffee mugs and shot glasses

• New Under Armour headwear line-up with caps for the whole family

• Miguel Cabrera’s merchandise line

Suite Level Exclusive items:

• Features a new line of johnnie-O golf and casual apparel

Ballpark Exclusive items:

• 2018 Opening Day T-Shirt and Hat

• 2018 Opening Day Collectors Pins and Baseballs

NEW MENU ITEMS THROUGHOUT BALLPARK

• Food Court Locations

o Sy Ginsberg Corned Beef Sandwich – Corned beef and Swiss cheese stacked on swirled rye bread and served with crispy french fries. The Tigers have partnered with E.W. Grobbel & Sons to serve this new sandwich at the ballpark.

o Apple Pie Egg Roll – Two deep fried warm apple-pie-filled won ton wraps

o Nutella Egg Roll – Two deep fried Nutella-filled won ton wraps

o Ode to Detroit Dog – Natural casing hot dog smothered in brisket chili, drizzled with habanero queso cheese sauce and topped with green onions

o Ultimate Southern Burger – Fresh burger with jalapeño pimento cheese, crispy fried green tomatoes, lettuce and country ground mustard served with crispy french fries

o Donut Ice Cream Sandwich – Delicious cake donut with a scoop of Guernsey Ice Cream

• Various Ballpark Locations

o Porchetta Sandwich – Smoked porchetta, queso fresco, pickled onion and scallion chimichurri.

o Buffalo Cauliflower – Cauliflower bites tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with celery sticks and blue cheese dipping sauce.

o Brisket and Cheddar Stuffed Cornbread Muffin – Smoked brisket, cheddar cheese and jalapeño peppers baked into a corn muffin

o Halal Knockwurst – The Tigers have partnered with Saad Wholesale Meats, based in Michigan.

o Burrito and Burrito Bowls – Spanish-style rice, corn and black bean salsa and shredded cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with enchilada sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeños and shredded cheese. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.

o Nacho Burger – Fresh burger topped with cheddar cheese, cojita cheese, tortilla chips, salsa and jalapeños. Served on a brioche bun.

o Muffaletta – Capicola salami, mortadella and provolone cheese on a seeded muffaletta roll with pepper olive salad.

o Italian Grinder – Ground Italian sausage with grilled peppers and onions. Topped with provolone cheese and marinara sauce.

• Grab and Go Section

o Power Greens Salad – Broccoli, kohlrabi, kale, Brussels sprout, golden beets, carrots, red cabbage, farro and poppy seed dressing

o Fruit Cup – Cantaloupe, honeydew, pineapple, strawberries and blueberries

o Caprese Salad – Tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, tossed in pesto and served with balsamic vinegar

o Pimento Cheese and Pretzels – Pimento cheese blend served with pretzel crisps

NEW PUBLICATIONS

• 2018 Media Guide – Featuring former Tigers Jack Morris and Alan Trammell, who were recently elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s 2018 induction class.

• 2018 Edition of Team Yearbook – Featuring a tribute to the 1968 World Champion Detroit Tigers, in honor of the 50th anniversary of the 1968 World Series.

• Tigers Magazine – Featuring new Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire. The first of five issues available throughout the season.

• Tigers Scorecard – Featuring a tribute to the 1968 World Champion Detroit Tigers, in honor of the 50th anniversary of the 1968 World Series.

• 2018 publications are available for purchase at tigers.com/publications or by calling 313-471-2061.

NEW GAMEDAY IN-GAME FEATURES

• Strategic Staffing Solutions Military Salute – The Detroit Tigers recognize a veteran of the United States Armed Forces with a between-inning tribute.

• FITTEAM Kids Want to Know – Who’s your best friend on the team? What’s your favorite candy? Kid questions often get straight to the heart of what’s most important, and Tigers players are ready with answers.

• Airlines Parking Road to Detroit – Tigers fans are introduced to many of the team’s most promising prospects, while learning about the long and challenging road to the Major Leagues.

• DTE Energy Do You Know You? – Tigers players are quizzed about their own accomplishments, and are surprised to learn when they don’t necessarily have all the right answers.

• Lays-Kroger Game Time – At every home game this season, one lucky fan will be chosen to participate in a Tigers themed game show, including:

o Mikie Mashes- after looking at a slow-motion image on the videoboard, the contestant is required to guess the food item that outfielder Mikie Mahtook has smashed off a batting tee.

o What Year Was It? – a mix of pop culture and sports, Tigers fans memories are put to the test.

o Who Has More? – Home runs, Whitaker or Trammell? Grammy Awards, Seger or Eminem? This game tests trivia knowledge and timing.

• Comerica Bank Legends of 1968 – The players who made up one of the most memorable teams in Detroit sports history are introduced to a whole new set of fans throughout the 2018 season.

• Jeff Glover & Associates Real Estate Covered – Through the use of MLB’s Statcast, fans learn just how far an outfielder ran to make a spectacular catch or the distance covered by a titanic home run.

• Dr. Yaldo Through The Eyes of a Tiger – Experience a brief glimpse into the life of a Tigers player after they wear a forehead-mounted personal camera while getting ready for the game.

• Carhartt Working Hard – A Tigers player is celebrated for the recent work he’s done on the ballfield, including the numbers that have the biggest impact for his team.

• Amish Direct Furniture Tiger Trek – At the end of each homestand, Tigers fans get a preview of the road ahead for Ron Gardenhire’s club.

• Motor City Casino Hotel Call to the Bullpen – Tigers relief pitchers are announced and profiled.

NEW AND ENHANCED NETTING INSTALLED

• The netting runs from home plate through section 140 on the third base line, and section 116 on the first base line.

• The new netting is 20 percent narrower than the previous netting, increasing transparency and providing an enhanced view for fans seated in the lower bowl.

NEW FANTASY EXPERIENCES

Detroit Tigers Road Trip to Chicago to Face the Cubs

• July 2-5, 2018 – Join former Tigers World Series pitchers, Dan Petry and Jon Warden, on a road trip to Chicago for a three-night stay on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile, featuring some of the best views and attractions that the Windy City has to offer.

• Includes round trip bus transportation, two games at historic Wrigley Field and three nights at a hotel on the Magnificent Mile. Tickets are for the Tigers vs. Cubs games on July 3-4.

Fantasy Camp at Comerica Park

• Take part in a Detroit Tigers baseball fantasy camp at Comerica Park, August 17-19, 2018. The camp includes an authentic Tigers uniform, all meals, participation in 10 games, and features five former Tigers who will be in attendance throughout the camp.

Take Batting Practice at Comerica Park

• Take batting practice off former Tigers pitcher Frank Tanana, May 3-4, at Comerica Park. Participants will also have the opportunity to shag fly balls as their friends and family watch from the stands.

Tour of Comerica Park

• Take a private behind-the-scenes tour of Comerica Park, featuring the front office and press box. The tour also includes dinner in the Champions Club.

Throw Out the First Pitch at a Tigers Home Game

• Includes Infield Box seats and a special meal

Watch Tigers Batting Practice from the Field

• Receive four Infield Box tickets and parking in the Tigers Garage

• View Tigers batting practice from the infield dirt behind home plate

• Dinner in the Champions Club

• Experience is weather permitting

50/50 CHARITY RAFFLE – STARTING OPENING DAY

The Detroit Tigers Foundation 50/50 Charity Raffle returns to Comerica Park this season at every Friday and Saturday home game beginning on Saturday, March 31 as well as on Opening Day, March 29. Continuing in 2018, the 50/50 Charity Raffle will be held on an electronic platform with volunteers selling raffle tickets through fixed touch-screen terminals and mobile devices. As a result, every transaction will be captured electronically, providing real-time raffle information to displays located throughout Comerica Park. 50/50 Charity Raffle volunteers will be stationed throughout the concourse, at entry gates and at 50/50 raffle terminals selling raffle tickets from the time gates open until the first pitch of the fifth inning. New in 2018, 50/50 raffle tickets may be purchased by credit card. Since 2008, the Detroit Tigers Foundation 50/50 Raffle has raised nearly $1.7 million to benefit charities in the greater Detroit community and awarded nearly $1.7 million in prizes.

KEEPING KIDS IN THE GAME PRESENTED BY DELTA AIR LINES – MONDAY, JULY 30

The 10th Annual Keeping Kids in the Game presented by Delta Air Lines, the Detroit Tigers Foundation's signature summer fundraiser, is scheduled to be hosted by Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera on Monday, July 30. The event features exclusive ballpark and field access including self-guided tours of the home clubhouse, dugout photo station and private fireworks show. In addition, guests enjoy live entertainment, extraordinary auction items, strolling dinner, drinks and cigars in the MotorCity Casino Hotel Tiger Club. Proceeds from the event benefit children health and youth baseball programs through the Detroit Tigers Foundation, Miguel Cabrera Foundation, Children's Hospital of Michigan Foundation and University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children's Hospital. Limited sponsor and ticket packages are available by calling 313-471-2113.

CHARITY JEANS DAY PROGRAM

The Detroit Tigers Foundation continues the Charity Jeans Day Program, an easy, fun and flexible way for Tigers fans and local companies to support their hometown team and youth baseball. Although this program runs all season, participating on Opening Day gives companies the opportunity to join in on the excitement that is felt throughout Metro Detroit. Participating companies can collect $5 donations from employees and all will receive limited edition Detroit Tigers pens. Top fundraising companies will earn autograph prize packs for employees and the top three fundraising companies will take home a custom Detroit Tigers Jersey. For more information, visit tigers.com/jeansday or call 313-471-2113.

SCOREBOARD MESSAGES – PHOTOS INCLUDED

Create a lasting memory at your next Tigers game with a personalized, custom message on the Comerica Park scoreboard for just $100. Now you can take that memory and share it with family and friends, as each purchased message comes with a digital photo of the message on the scoreboard. New in 2018, messages will run after the final out of the third inning, and photos will be sent via email within 10 business days of the game. All proceeds from the scoreboard message program benefit the Detroit Tigers Foundation, an affiliate of Ilitch Charities. For more information, visit tigers.com/scoreboard.

THE DISTRICT DETROIT

The District Detroit is one of the largest sports and entertainment developments in the country. Located in the heart of Detroit, this 50-block, mixed-use development led by the Ilitch organization unites eight world-class theatres, five neighborhoods and three professional sports venues in one vibrant, walkable destination for people who want to live, work and play in an exciting urban environment. Home of the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Pistons and Detroit Lions – The District Detroit represents the greatest density of professional sports teams in one downtown core in the country.

