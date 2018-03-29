Detroit Tigers Opening Day game against Pirates postponed due to rain

DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 12: Fans wait in the rain prior to Game Four of the American League Championship Series between the Texas Rangers and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on October 12, 2011 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Kevork…

The Detroit Tigers Opening Day game against the Pittsburgh Pirates has been postponed due to rain.

It's the first time an Opening Day game has been postponed in Comerica Park history.

The game, which was originally scheduled to begin a 1:10 p.m. on Thursday in Detroit, will be played Friday afternoon instead.

Tickets purchased for the Thursday game will be valid for the Friday game.

The Tigers will play the Pirates at Comerica Park on Saturday and Sunday, followed by another home series against the Kansas City Royals.

Here's the official statement from the team:

Today’s scheduled game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game has been rescheduled for Friday, March 30 with first pitch set for 1:10 p.m. The game will be televised on FOX Sports Detroit.

All paid tickets for today’s game will be honored for Friday’s game or can be exchanged for any future regular season game in the next 12 months. Please visit tigers.com for more information.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.