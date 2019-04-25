Detroit Tigers promote top prospect Casey Mize to Double-A Erie after 4 dominant starts

DETROIT - The Detroit Tigers have promoted their top prospect, Casey Mize, to Double-A Erie after he made four dominant starts for Single-A Lakeland.

Mize, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft and the No. 16 prospect in baseball, will join the Erie SeaWolves for his next turn in the rotation.

Mize completely overpowered hitters in Lakeland, allowing just seven hits and one walk while striking out 25 batters in 26 innings. His 0.35 ERA, 0.31 WHIP and 25:1 strikeout to walk ratio made it clear Mize deserved a promotion.

Of the 85 batters he faced in Single-A, only nine reached base safely and only one scored.

Mize made his fourth start of the season Tuesday, so he likely won't debut in Erie until early next week.

He's joining a rotation that already includes 2017 first-round pick Alex Faedo and 2016 first-round pick Matt Manning.

Faedo, who fell out of MLB's top 100 prospects after a rough 2018, is the organization's No. 10 prospect. He's coming off an historic start in which he pitched seven scoreless innings to lead the SeaWolves to a combined no-hitter.

Manning, the organization's No. 2 prospect and the No. 49 overall prospect in baseball, is having no trouble in Erie, striking out 32 batters in 22.2 innings while allowing just 10 hits, four walks and four runs.

Gregory Soto, the organization's No. 26 prospect, was also promoted to Double-A Erie. In his only appearance of the season, he allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five batters in four innings.

