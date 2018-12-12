Detroit Tigers reportedly sign veteran shortstop Jordy Mercer to one-year deal

Jordy Mercer of the Pittsburgh Pirates watches a three-run homerun against the Colorado Rockies during a game at Coors Field on Aug. 7, 2018, in Denver. (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

DETROIT - The Detroit Tigers have reportedly signed veteran shortstop Jordy Mercer to a one-year deal, according to Jon Heyman.

Mercer will get $5.25 million in 2019 with an additional $250,000 in incentives, Heyman said.

The Tigers were previously without a shortstop on the roster after Jose Iglesias and Dixon Machado hit free agency.

Mercer has spent all seven of his MLB seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates, where he played 821 games from 2012-2018.

Mercer has 55 home runs, 150 doubles and 15 triples in his career. He owns a .699 career OPS and has struck out just 496 times in 2,996 plate appearances.

Last season, Mercer was basically a replacement-level player, finishing with a 0.1 WAR. His two best seasons came in 2013 and 2014, when he posted 1.9 and 2.8 WARs, respectively.

