Sports

Detroit Tigers trade rumors: Nicholas Castellanos traded to Chicago Cubs

Trade announced just ahead of 4 p.m. deadline

By Derick Hutchinson

Nicholas Castellanos #9 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates his run in the dugout from a Christin Stewart #14 double, to take a 2-0 lead over the Los Angeles Angels, during the fourth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 29, 2019 in…

DETROIT - The Detroit Tigers have reportedly traded outfielder Nicholas Castellanos to the Chicago Cubs.

The trade was first reported by Ken Rosenthal, of The Athletic.

The Tigers reportedly received two pitching rospects -- Paul Richan and Alex Lange -- in the deal.

Richan, 22, was the Cubs' No. 16 prospect. He owns a 1.23 WHIP and 3.97 ERA this season in High-A ball, with 86 strikeouts in 93 innings.

Lange, 23, was the Cubs' No. 23 prospect. he owns a 1.60 WHIP and 5.82 ERA with 79 strikeouts in 86.2 innings across High-A and Double-A this season.

Castellanos was the Tigers' best hitter this season, posting a .790 OPS with 11 home runs and a league-leading 37 doubles in 100 games.

Nicholas Castellanos #9 of the Detroit Tigers hits a single in the ninth inning against the Washington Nationals during a MLB game at Comerica Park on June 30, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Washington defeated the Detroit 2-1. (Photo by Dave…

He spent the first six and a half seasons of his career in Detroit after being the team's first-round pick in the 2010 draft.

Castellanos posted a career .783 OPS with 103 home runs and 208 doubles in 837 games.

He is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.