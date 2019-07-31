Detroit Tigers trade rumors: Nicholas Castellanos traded to Chicago Cubs

Nicholas Castellanos #9 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates his run in the dugout from a Christin Stewart #14 double, to take a 2-0 lead over the Los Angeles Angels, during the fourth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 29, 2019 in…

DETROIT - The Detroit Tigers have reportedly traded outfielder Nicholas Castellanos to the Chicago Cubs.

The trade was first reported by Ken Rosenthal, of The Athletic.

#Cubs get Nicholas Castellanos, source tells The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 31, 2019

The Tigers reportedly received two pitching rospects -- Paul Richan and Alex Lange -- in the deal.

Richan, 22, was the Cubs' No. 16 prospect. He owns a 1.23 WHIP and 3.97 ERA this season in High-A ball, with 86 strikeouts in 93 innings.

Lange, 23, was the Cubs' No. 23 prospect. he owns a 1.60 WHIP and 5.82 ERA with 79 strikeouts in 86.2 innings across High-A and Double-A this season.

Castellanos was the Tigers' best hitter this season, posting a .790 OPS with 11 home runs and a league-leading 37 doubles in 100 games.

He spent the first six and a half seasons of his career in Detroit after being the team's first-round pick in the 2010 draft.

Castellanos posted a career .783 OPS with 103 home runs and 208 doubles in 837 games.

He is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

