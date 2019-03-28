Detroit Tigers use retro video game theme to announce Opening Day lineup

DETROIT - The Detroit Tigers have already stepped up their Twitter game this season, announcing the Opening Day lineup with a retro video game theme.

The team's official Twitter account announced the first lineup at 11:16 a.m. Thursday with the caption, "Time to blow the dust off the cartridge."

The attached video used a Nintendo-style font and menu screen to select the players and reveal the lineup.

Here's the Opening Day lineup:

Josh Harrison, 2B Nicholas Castellanos, RF Miguel Cabrera, 1B Jeimer Candelario, 3B Niko Goodrum, DH Christin Stewart, LF Grayson Greiner, C Jordy Mercer, SS Mikie Mahtook, CF

Right-hander Jordan Zimmermann will start on the mound for the Tigers.

You can see the full video below.

Time to blow the dust off the cartridge.



Here's your 2019 Tigers #OpeningDay lineup. #MotorOn pic.twitter.com/HS29ZMHofJ — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) March 28, 2019

