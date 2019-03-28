Detroit Tigers use retro video game theme to announce Opening Day lineup

DETROIT - The Detroit Tigers have already stepped up their Twitter game this season, announcing the Opening Day lineup with a retro video game theme.
The team's official Twitter account announced the first lineup at 11:16 a.m. Thursday with the caption, "Time to blow the dust off the cartridge."
The attached video used a Nintendo-style font and menu screen to select the players and reveal the lineup.
Here's the Opening Day lineup:
- Josh Harrison, 2B
- Nicholas Castellanos, RF
- Miguel Cabrera, 1B
- Jeimer Candelario, 3B
- Niko Goodrum, DH
- Christin Stewart, LF
- Grayson Greiner, C
- Jordy Mercer, SS
- Mikie Mahtook, CF
Right-hander Jordan Zimmermann will start on the mound for the Tigers.
You can see the full video below.
Time to blow the dust off the cartridge.
Here's your 2019 Tigers #OpeningDay lineup. #MotorOn pic.twitter.com/HS29ZMHofJ — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) March 28, 2019
