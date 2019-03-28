Sports

Detroit Tigers use retro video game theme to announce Opening Day lineup

Tigers open 2019 regular season against Toronto Blue Jays

By Derick Hutchinson

The Detroit Tigers' 2019 Opening Day lineup (Twitter: @Tigers)

DETROIT - The Detroit Tigers have already stepped up their Twitter game this season, announcing the Opening Day lineup with a retro video game theme.

The team's official Twitter account announced the first lineup at 11:16 a.m. Thursday with the caption, "Time to blow the dust off the cartridge."

The attached video used a Nintendo-style font and menu screen to select the players and reveal the lineup.

Here's the Opening Day lineup:

  1. Josh Harrison, 2B
  2. Nicholas Castellanos, RF
  3. Miguel Cabrera, 1B
  4. Jeimer Candelario, 3B
  5. Niko Goodrum, DH
  6. Christin Stewart, LF
  7. Grayson Greiner, C
  8. Jordy Mercer, SS
  9. Mikie Mahtook, CF

Right-hander Jordan Zimmermann will start on the mound for the Tigers.

You can see the full video below.

