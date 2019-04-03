Excitement mounts at U of D Jesuit High School as alum heads to Final Four with MSU basketball

DETROIT - The attention at University of Detroit Jesuit High School this week has been set on alum Cassius Winston.

The 2016 graduate is headed to the Final Four with Michigan State basketball, something students, even those who weren’t Spartans fans before, are proud of.

“You can definitely see in the halls. Everyone talks about him, especially this week with that big win over Duke,” said senior Noah Moyer.

U of D basketball coach Patrick Donnelly said it was obvious Winston would be a great player.

“You could tell from seventh grade on, he would be a special player. Started for us his second game of freshman year and never gave up his starting spot,” Donnelly said.

MSU takes on Texas Tech on Saturday.

