Final NFL Mock Draft roundup: Who will Detroit Lions pick at No. 20?

Bob Quinn General Manager of the Detroit Lions introduces Matt Patricia as the Lions new head coach at the Detroit Lions Practice Facility on February 7, 2018 in Allen Park, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The NFL Draft starts Thursday night!

The Detroit Lions hold the No. 20 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, which takes place on April 26 - April 28 in Arlington, Texas.

The Lions have a new coach and a newly extended general manager. The team is coming off a winning season at 9-7, but missed the playoffs.

Here's who experts are saying the Lions may target in the 2018 NFL Draft:

NFL.com's Mike Mayock: Harold Landry, DE, Boston College: The edge rusher is the best dip-and-flatten guy in the draft. The concern there is whether he'll set a physical edge. Reminds me of Yannick Ngakoue.

NFL.com's Peter Schrager: Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama: In Matt Patricia's first draft with Bob Quinn, I expect Detroit to go with another defensive player in the first round. The Lions' offensive line was bruised and battered for most of last season, but when healthy, it can hold its own. So, Detroit goes defense here. Payne is an accomplished player who competed at the highest level in college, and he still has room to grow.

CBS Sports: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU: Running back isn't the Lions' biggest need after the signing of LeGarrette Blount, but it's still enough of an issue that it's hard to pass on the super-talented Guice at No. 20. If the Lions pass on him, it feels like he could fall out of the first round, so they may want to explore a trade back 8-10 picks before grabbing him, if he ends up being their top target remaining at No. 20.

SB Nation: Taven Bryan, DT, Florida: When draft discussion first began, everyone said the Lions need to get a defensive lineman to put next to A’Shawn Robinson. The Lions could go with either Bryan or Michigan’s Maurice Hurst. If there is any apprehension about Hurst’s health, Bryan could be the choice.

NFL.com's Rhett Lewis: Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama: The Lions could consider some interior offensive line help here, but with Payne on the board, new head coach Matt Patricia gets a serious boost up front as he tries to build this Detroit defense in his image.

NFL.com's Charles Davis: Taven Bryan, DT, Florida: Has excellent movement skills, and is hard to block in the passing game. Lions need an inside pass rusher. My wild card here is a RB.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday morning that the Lions are interested in trading back.

Could be, as usual, quite frenetic tonight.



Teams open to moving back in first round include the Ravens, Seahawks, Lions, Titans. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 26, 2018

Local 4's Louie Kamberovski breaks down possible Lions draft picks:

