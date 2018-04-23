Detroit Lions NFL Draft 2018: The case for a running back

BATON ROUGE, LA - OCTOBER 01: Derrius Guice #5 of the LSU Tigers reacts after running for a first down against the Missouri Tigers at Tiger Stadium on October 1, 2016 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

DETROIT - The Detroit Lions do not have a rushing game. This has been true for several, several years.

Every off season, the Lions try to tinker and fix the rushing game with a Band-Aid approach, but it has proven to be a failed tactic.

Here are the Lions rushing ranks in the last five years:

2017: 32nd (last in NFL)

2016: 30th

2015: 32nd

2014: 28th

2013: 17th

Since 2010, the Lions have tried to draft running backs, including Jahvid Best, Mikel Leshoure, Theo Riddick and Ameer Abdullah.

While Riddick has had success as a pass-catching back - he's nowhere near the traditional work-horse back successful teams usually have in the backfield.

The Lions hold the No. 20 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, which kicks off on Thursday, April 26 in Texas.

Should the Lions draft a running back with their first-round pick? Should they trade back? Should they draft a back in later rounds? Here's a look at the NFL Draft running back class this year:

We'll skip right over Saquon Barkley (Penn State), since barring a trade, he won't be available to the Lions at No. 20. (Although, he'd probably be worth trading for)

Derrius Guice, LSU: Junior, 5'10'', 212 pounds. 4.49 second 40-yard-dash

Guice is the most popular prediction here for a Lions running back pick in the first round. Guice is an exciting player with explosive ability and an explosive personality.

Guice, who has been compared to Marshawn Lynch, is a projected first or second round pick, although there's no guarantee he'll be available to the Lions at No. 20.

In 2017, Guice averaged 5.3 yards per carry with LSU, scoring 11 touchdowns. He was even better in 2016, averaging 7.6 yards per carry with 15 touchdowns.

At the NFL Combine, Guice had a message for teams: "In my opinion, there's no one better than me. If you don't draft me, I'm going to give your defense hell."

Sony Michel, Georgia: Senior, 5'11'', 220 pounds, 4.54 second 40-yard-dash

Michel, a senior on a great Georgia team, is a projected late-first, second round pick -- and could be available to the Lions if they decide to trade back.

Michel is the son of Haitian immigrants and the former USA Today Florida Player of the Year in high school.

Paired with Nick Chubb, in 2017, Michel rushed for 1,227 yards on just 156 carried, scoring 16 touchdowns. Many have Michel ranked as the second best back in the draft after Barkley.

Ronald Jones, USC: Junior, 5'11'', 200 pounds, 4.65 second 40-yard-dash

Jones, who has been compared to runners like Jamaal Charles, is a projected second-round pick.

Jones gained weight and power in his junior season at USC, rushing for more than 1,550 yards and 19 touchdowns. He's a capable three-down back who can also catch the ball.

Jones has strong ball security with "electric" feet and acceleration in open field. He was a third-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-Pac-12 selection in 2017

Kerryon Johnson, Auburn: Junior, 6'0'', 212 pounds, 40 inch vertical jump

Johnson is a projected second or third round draft choice this year, but many have him as a sleeper running back pick.

Johnson, also a former star basketball player, has burst ability with a reputation as a "banger" inside and outside at Auburn.

In 2017, Johnson averaged 4.9 yards per carry for nearly 1,400 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also totaled 24 catches for 194 yards and two touchdowns.

Other possible running back picks for the Lions in 2018 NFL Draft:

Nick Chubb, Georgia: projected second or third rounder

Rashaad Penny, San Diego State: projected second or third rounder

Royce Freeman, Oregon: projected third or fourth rounder

