Former Detroit Tigers All-Star hitter Rusty Staub dies at 73

New York Mets and Expos icon and former Detroit Tigers all-star Rusty Staub has passed away.

The hitting icon passed away early Thursday morning in Florida due to multiple organ failure. Staub had been dealing with various heath problems in recent years.

Staub played 23 season, including three with the Detroit Tigers between 1976 and 1979 where he was voted the start the 1976 All-Star Game.

Staub was traded to Detroit in 1976 for Mickey Lolich.

In Detroit, Staub became the first player to play all 162 games exclusively as a designated hitter.

Staub was an even bigger star with the New York Mets and Montreal Expos, where he became a larger-than-life figure, leading to his jersey retirement with the Expos in 1993.

Staub racked up nearly 300 home runs and more than 2,700 hits during his long career.

The #Mets family suffered a loss earlier today when Daniel “Rusty” Staub passed away. The entire organization sends its deepest sympathy to his family. He will be missed by everyone. #RIPRusty pic.twitter.com/fFymLOAqhr — New York Mets (@Mets) March 29, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.