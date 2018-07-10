Former Lions tackle Lomas Brown to replace Jim Brandstatter on Detroit radio broadcast

DETROIT - Former Detroit Lions tackle Lomas Brown will replace longtime commentator Jim Brandstatter on the team's radio broadcast team this season.

Brandstatter, who also calls games for University of Michigan football, tweeted the news Tuesday morning.

"A quick heads up guys. This morning, WJR let me know they were going a different direction and terminated me from their Lions broadcasts. I had a great run of 31 years. I can’t thank Lion fans enough for spending time with me on all those Sundays. #ILoveDetroit #OnePride."

Lomas Brown, who has appeared on Local 4 and ESPN, will replace Brandstatter starting this year.

Brown, 55, spent 10 years with the Detroit Lions. He's a 7-time Pro Bowler and won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2002.

