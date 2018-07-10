Longtime Detroit Lions radio voice Jim Brandstatter says he's been fired

DETROIT - Jim Brandstatter, a longtime fixture of sports radio commentary for the Detroit Lions, says he's been terminated.

Brandstatter, who also calls games for University of Michigan football, tweeted the news Tuesday morning.

"A quick heads up guys. This morning, WJR let me know they were going a different direction and terminated me from their Lions broadcasts. I had a great run of 31 years. I can’t thank Lion fans enough for spending time with me on all those Sundays. #ILoveDetroit #OnePride."

It's unclear what led to the decision. Local 4's Jamie Edmonds reports that WJR thought Brandstatter was great, but his contract was up.

UPDATE: Former Lions tackle Lomas Brown to replace Jim Brandstatter on Detroit radio broadcast

In 2004 and 2008, Brandstatter was named “Sportscaster of the Year in Michigan” by the National Sportscasters-Sportswriters Association.

Brandstatter is from Michigan, attended the University of Michigan where he played offensive tackle, and has written multiple books about his experience as a player.

