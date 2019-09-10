Sports

Friends, colleagues pay tribute to former Detroit sportscaster Fred McLeod

McLeod dies suddenly at 67

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Ken Haddad

Fred McLeod reports for WDIV in 2000. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Friends, colleagues and fans are paying tribute to Fred McLeod, who passed away at the age of 67.

McLeod, who worked as a sportscaster for decades in Detroit, died Monday evening at the age of 67.

McLeod most recently was working as a play-by-play announcer for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He had been with the Cavaliers since 2006.

Before joining the Cavs, McLeod spent 22 seasons as the TV voice of the Detroit Pistons. He also served as the play-by-play voice of the Detroit Tigers for four seasons and the Detroit Lions for seven seasons.

McLeod hosted "Sports Final Edition" on WDIV. He became the Pistons play-by-play announcer in 1984 and held that position until 2006. His 22 years with the Pistons is the longest tenure of a TV-only announcer with the same NBA team, according to the American Entertainment International Speakers Bureau.

"It is with the most extreme sadness that the Cleveland Cavaliers share that Cavs and Fox Sports Ohio play-by-play announcer Fred McLeod died suddenly Monday evening," reads a statement from the Cavaliers. "The entire Cavaliers organization mourns the loss of their great friend and teammate."

Friends, colleagues remember Fred

Heartfelt statements have been pouring out upon the news of McLeod's death:

Statement from the Detroit Lions:

"It is with true sadness that we mourn the passing of Fred McLeod, who we were fortunate to have return as the television voice of Lions preseason football earlier this year. Fred brought an energy to our broadcasts this summer and demonstrated the same passion for our team that he had for Detroit throughout his broadcasting career.

The entire Detroit Lions organization extends its heartfelt sympathies and condolences to his wife, Beth, his family and members of the TV broadcast community he helped mentor for more than four decades."

