GoFundMe page set up to save Eastern Michigan University swimming and diving team

YPSILANTI, Mich. - Eastern Michigan University announced Tuesday it is cutting four of its sports teams from its budget starting next academic school year. Those teams are the wrestling, women's tennis, women's softball and men's swimming and diving teams.

At the very least, not all may be lost for the men's swimming and diving team.

A GoFundMe page was set up by EMU senior swimmer and diver Chris Cutter in hopes of saving the team from being cut from the university.

According to the page, the money will go towards refunding the men's swimming and diving team. If the program is unable to be reinstated, the money will be reimbursed to donors.

"After 34 MAC Championships, countless records, NCAA qualifiers, and one of the most decorated teams in the Mid-American Conference, EMU Athletics decides to cut the program. Peter Linn has been with the team for 29 seasons and Buck Smith 18 seasons, the coaches have influenced numerous student athletes lives and touched many hearts. We refuse to believe our time is over, help us bring back the Men's EMU Swim & Dive Team," a statement said on the GoFundMe page.

The team has even received support from retired Olympic swimmer David Plummer on Twitter.

To lose any swim/dive program is a shame. To lose one as successful as EMU is a tragedy. If you can give every little bit helps #savEMUSwimandDive https://t.co/DZ5aKfLUoQ — David Plummer (@davideplummer) March 23, 2018

As of Saturday, 255 donors have helped raise $14,686 out of the $90,000 goal. If you are interested in donating to the team, click here to be directed to the GoFundMe page.

