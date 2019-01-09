Detroit Grand Prix 2019: Dates, schedule, ticket information

DETROIT - The 30th annual Detroit Grand Prix is scheduled for May 31 through June 2 on Belle Isle.

The event will include the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit featuring the cars of the IndyCar Series, the Chevrolet Sports Car Classic with the exotic sports cars of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli.

Some changes that have been announced to this year's race include:

All fans having access to the paddock to see all teams and drivers up close in their garage areas.

Everyone will also have access to the Winner's Circle, and there will also be new seating and access options.

The Grand Prix reached an agreement with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources earlier this year to continue hosting the event on Belle Isle for at least the next three years.

Tickets begin at $45 and may be purchased at DetroitGP.com or by calling 866-464-PRIX.

