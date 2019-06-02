Scott Dixon wins dramatic Detroit Grand Prix Race 2 on Belle Isle

DETROIT - Scott Dixon has won the Detroit Grand Prix, giving the five-time champion his first win this year and the 45th of his career.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver from New Zealand finished nearly 2 seconds in front of rookie Marcus Ericsson, Will Power, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Alexander Rossi.

Dixon had not won a race this year. He has 44 career victories, including one last year on Belle Isle.

The 70-lap race Sunday got off to a messy start with Indianapolis 500 champion Simon Pagenaud, Patricio O’Ward and Tony Kanaan colliding on the opening lap, bringing out the yellow flag.

A red flag was brought out with five laps left to go in the race, which made for a dramatic finish on Belle Isle.

After his first DNF in two years yesterday, @scottdixon9 comes out on top in Race 2 at the @detroitgp. That's how you bounce back, Iceman ❄️#INDYCAR // #DetroitGP pic.twitter.com/QBkzrOxhi5 — NTT IndyCar Series (@IndyCar) June 2, 2019

Earlier Sunday, Dixon was honored by Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday with the Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in recognition of his services to motorsport. The five-time IndyCar champion will receive the award at Buckingham Palace.

The first race, held on Saturday, was won by Josef Newgarden.

The Team Penske driver finished nearly a second in front of Alexander Rossi, who also was the runner-up at the Indianapolis 500, and Takuma Sato. Newgarden, who opened the year with a victory at St. Petersburg, joins Indy 500 champion Simon Pagenaud as the series’ two-time winners this season. Newgarden has won 12 IndyCar races since 2015.

The 70-lap race became a 75-minute timed event after thunderstorms delayed the start by more than an hour. There were five yellow periods due at least in part to conditions, leading to 14 laps under caution and 29 under green.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.