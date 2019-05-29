Grand Prix

Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! air after Grand Prixmiere Special Friday

Don't worry your favorite shows can still be seen

We totally understand! You're a loyal viewer and want to see your shows. We get it. So, no worries.

Here's the schedule:

  • Grand Prixmiere Live Special - 7 to 8 p.m. 
  • Wheel of Fortune - 8 p.m.
  • Jeopardy! - 8:30 p.m.


We hope you'll enjoy our Grand Prixmiere Special on Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit.

  • The biggest names in racing walk the Black Carpet at ClickOnDetroit starting at 6:30 p.m.
  • Then, live coverage continues on Local 4 at 7 p.m.  Join Devin, Kimberly, Bernie, Jamie and Steve live from Belle Isle for all the excitement.

For everything you need to know about the Grand Prix this weekend - CLICK HERE

 

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.