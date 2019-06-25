Here's how much Detroit sports teams need a win

Prince Fielder of the Detroit Tigers walks to the dugout after striking out against Jeremy Affeldt of the San Francisco Giants in Game Four of the World Series on Oct. 28, 2012 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

DETROIT - Michigan baseball has a shot at turning around a terrible regional sports trend of losing the big games.

Let's take a look back at the past 35 years:

From 1984 through 2008, the Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Pistons, Detroit Tigers, Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans (note: Detroit Lions not included) combined to win 15 major professional and NCAA titles across five sports.

The four franchises and two universities made a collective 23 appearances in championship finals over 24 years, compiling a record of 16-7. Among these teams, fans fell in love with the "Bad Boy" Pistons, the "Russian Five/Grind Line" Red Wings, the "Bless You Boys" Tigers, the "Fab Five," the "Go To Work" Pistons, the "Magglio Home Run" Tigers, Tom Izzo’s March Madness Spartans, the underdog Steve Fisher-coached Wolverines, and more.

Furthermore, University of Michigan softball finally won an elusive college world series. Michigan State's women's basketball team went all the way to the final in 2005. The Michigan and Michigan State hockey teams combined to win four national championships. Even the Lions won their lone playoff game during this stretch.

Now back to the present:

Since 2009, the franchises and schools have lost a collective six championships in as many appearances; 2012 Tigers, 2009 Red Wings, 2013 and 2018 Michigan basketball, 2009 Michigan State basketball, and 2011 Michigan hockey. As for the Lions, they lost to the Saints in the playoffs in 2011. And the Spartans lost a national semi-final in college football FBS.

It's time to celebrate a win.

