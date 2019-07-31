Jake Rogers, Tigers prospect acquired in Justin Verlander trade, blasts first career home run

Jake Rogers #34 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates his solo homerun, to take a 1-0 lead, over the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 31, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

DETROIT - Detroit Tigers prospect Jake Rogers, acquired from the Houston Astros in the 2017 Justin Verlander trade, blasted his first career MLB home run in just his second game.

Rogers was called up to the big leagues Tuesday and made his debut against the Los Angeles Angels. After going 2-for-4 with two singles and an RBI in his first game, Rogers earned a second consecutive start in Wednesday's series finale.

He led off the bottom of the third inning with a no-doubt home run into the bullpen in left field. The ball traveled a projected 404 feet and was hit at 101 mph, according to Home Run Tracker.

Rogers was considered one of the best defensive catching prospects in baseball before getting the call to Detroit. He's showed plenty of power in the minor leagues -- including 14 home runs in 76 games this season -- but has struggled with offensive consistency.

He's off to a great start with the Tigers, though, and should get plenty of playing time down the stretch.

