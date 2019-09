Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros delivers a pitch in the first inning during a MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Verlander went on to throw his third career no-hitter. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

TORONTO - He did it again.

For the third time in his storied career, former Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander has tossed a no-hitter.

This time, he did it as a member of the Houston Astros, striking out 14 batters in a no-hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.

Houston won, 2-0.

Verlander threw two no-hitters while with the Tigers, including one in Toronto in 2011.

