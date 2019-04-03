Kelly and Matthew Stafford talk about life with twin daughters in 2017

DETROIT - Playing quarterback for the Detroit Lions is a learning experience, but there's no playbook for raising twin girls.

The offseason has been busy for new parents Matthew and Kelly Stafford, who welcomed their daughters into the world March 31, 2017.

The rebirth of Downtown Detroit has been generated through many avenues, but sports has played a significant role. With Little Caesars Arena nearing completion, the Red Wings and Pistons are about to move into a new home, which means all four professional sports teams will be neighbors.

The Lions have been downtown since 2002, and Matthew Stafford has been the team's leader since 2009. Earlier this week, Stafford and his wife welcomed Local 4 into their home to talk about the birth of their twin daughters.

