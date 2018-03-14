LIVE: Detroit Lions NFL Free Agency rumor mill (3/14/18)

Bob Quinn General Manager of the Detroit Lions introduces Matt Patricia as the Lions new head coach at the Detroit Lions Practice Facility on February 7, 2018 in Allen Park, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT - The Detroit Lions are in the middle of the pack for cap space as the NFL heads into its free agency period this week.

The Lions have several holes to fill, but it's unclear how active the team will be in free agency, which begins Wednesday afternoon.

Here are some of the latest Detroit Lions rumors:

Lions sign former Giants linebacker Devon Kennard, ex-Bears linebacker Jones

From Peter Schrager: LB Devon Kennard signing with Lions. Versatile OLB is the right fit in Matt Patricia's defense.

Lions also adding former Bears linebacker Christian Jones.

Lions look to add running back

The Detroit Lions met with two free agent running backs this week: Jonathon Stewart and DeMarco Murray. The Lions finished dead last in rushing in 2017.

Update: Jonathon Stewart is signing with the New York Giants.

The Lions will meet with running back Frank Gore on Wednesday, according to Josina Anderson.

Lions lose CB DJ Hayden to Jags

Adam Caplan: CB DJ Hayden expected to sign with #Jaguars: 3 years, $19 million with $9.5 million guaranteed. Upside to $21 million.

DT Haloti Ngata likely signing with Philadelphia

Adam Schefter: Former Lions’ DT Haloti Ngata intends to sign a one-year deal with Eagles.

Lions look to move tight end Eric Ebron

The Lions are fielding offers for their pass catching tight end Eric Ebron, signaling a possible shift to more run blocking tight ends under Matt Patricia.

Mike Garafolo reports that if Ebron gets moved, Eagles TE Trey Burton is a likely candidate to fill the spot. UPDATE: Burton heading to Chicago on 4-year-deal.

Lions interested in ex-Patriot Malcolm Butler

Michael Giardi reports Matt Patricia is "quite interested" in the cornerback. UPDATE: Butler is signing with the Titans.

Lions re-sign Tavon Wilson

The Lions will retain safety Tavon Wilson on a 2-year-deal worth $7 million. Wilson returns to Detroit after originally joining the Lions in 2016 as an unrestricted free agent following a four-year stint (2012-15) with the New England Patriots.

Lions re-sign DE Kerry Hyder, LS Don Muhlbach

Defensive end Kerry Hyder will return after suffering a season ending injury last year. Muhlbach returns for his 15th season in Detroit.

