Detroit cousins to face off in MAC championship game at Ford Field

DETROIT – Two cousins and Detroit natives are going head-to-head in the Mid-American Conference (MAC) championship game at Ford Field on Friday night.

Jalen McGaughy and Rich Miller went their separate ways to play at Buffalo and Ball State.

Miller, a sophomore linebacker, has 12 tackles in five games. McGaughy, a red-shirt freshman, had two touchdowns against Central Michigan University a few weeks ago.

Though competitors now, the pair got especially close when they both played for Detroit King and won two state titles together. They’ve made it clear that family is the most important thing to them.

“In high school, we had a routine. Jalen came over every single day at four a.m., (went) to the gym and worked out, after school, we’d work out at football and then go to track practice...every single day for months and months. Worked together, sweat, cried and bled. Spent every single day together,” Miller said.

Ahead of the game on Friday night, both teams have won their last five games -- and both men want to win a title.

Watch Jamie Edmond’s full report in the video player above.

More: Sports