Report: Lions QB Stafford to play through torn rib cartilage against Titans

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) walks off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT – Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford will play through a torn rib cartilage injury against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Lions’ QB Matthew Stafford tore his rib cartilage during last Sunday’s loss to Green Bay, per source. Despite his torn rib cartilage, right thumb injury and questionable game status for today, Stafford plans to play vs. the Titans, per source,” Schefter reported Sunday morning.

Lions’ QB Matthew Stafford tore his rib cartilage during last Sunday’s loss to Green Bay, per source. Despite his torn rib cartilage, right thumb injury and questionable game status for today, Stafford plans to play vs. the Titans, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 20, 2020

Stafford was knocked out of this past Sunday’s 31-27 loss to the Green Bay Packers with the rib injury. He appeared to get hurt while diving for a first down midway through the fourth quarter.

It was expected that Detroit (5-8) would keep Stafford out completely or limited at most during practice leading up to Sunday’s road game against the AFC South-leading Titans (9-4) knowing he has played through injuries in the past.

Game time: 1 p.m.

TV: CBS

More: Detroit Lions news