Michigan officials lay out testing guidelines as high school contact sports allowed to resume

DETROIT – Student-athletes in Michigan can return to two of four contact sports, but there are new guidelines put in place by state officials.

The state’s guidance was revealed online on Sunday night. It’s eight pages that take into account many differing scenarios. They put testing protocols as a main point because they know students are not going to want to wear masks.

On Monday, boys and girls basketball and ice hockey are allowed to start. Masks are recommended at all times. Those sports are allowed to continue with a testing protocol.

On Friday, competitive cheer and wrestling can begin. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends against masks in those sports during competition. The testing guidelines are lengthy and complicated.

If a face masks cannot be worn by athletes ages 13 and older then in order to play they have to have a negative antigen test within the previous 24 hours to play. Or they need a negative swab test within the preceding 72 hours.

If a student tests positive then they must isolate immediately and get another swab test within 48 hours. They are required to stay isolated until they are no longer infectious.

Any athletes who have recovered from a confirmed COVID-19 case in the past three months can play without being tested as long as they don’t have any symptoms. They need a doctor’s note.

