Oxford High School basketball player is finalist for Naismith courage award

OXFORD, Mich. – A shooting guard from Oxford High School was recently named as a finalist for a national basketball award.

Senior John Asciutto is a man of few words and is uncomfortable in the spotlight. On Nov. 30, the 17-year old was shot in the leg inside his high school. He didn’t want to relieve that day and told Local 4 that his focus is elsewhere.

“I gotta be there. I wanna play just ‘cause I love it,” Asciutto said.

As soon as he was physically able to, Asciutto was back playing basketball.

“Physically I am 100% a lot better. Back playing every day at practice with my boys,” he said.

Oxford’s Athletic Director Tony DeMare nominated Asiutto for the National Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Basketball Courage Award.

“When I thought of him and the courage that he’s exemplified, it’s immeasurable, I mean, it’s completely off the charts,” DeMare said.

The Atlanta Tipoff Club, which administers the Naismith Awards, recently named Ascuitto as one of 10 finalists out of hundreds of nominations. The executive director said the Oxford community’s courage is beyond incredible.

The winners will be announced on April 12. For Ascuitto, it’s not about individual awards, he would much more prefer a team playoff win.

Asciutto is a two-sport athlete. His plans for next year are to go to a prep school and continue playing football.

