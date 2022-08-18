10 Pistons games to mark on your calendar for next season

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, bottom left, drives between Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) and guard Killian Hayes (7) to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

The Pistons just released their 2022-2023 regular season schedule -- we’re scanning the 82-game slate for some games we’re looking forward to watching.

Hey, Pistons fans! We’re just about six weeks away from NBA training camp, but we’re getting an early taste of excitement with the release of the NBA regular season schedule. The Pistons schedule looks like it always does -- 82 games, a couple of west coast trips, lots of division games -- you get the point. But there are some games that stand above the rest.

🏀 10 Pistons games to look forward to

The Detroit Pistons unveiled their regular season schedule for next season on Wednesday, with the team’s season and home opener slated for Oct. 19, vs. the Orlando Magic.

That’s obviously going to be our first game on this list. So let’s start there.

➡️ Oct. 19: Pistons vs. Magic

The season and home opener vs. Orlando at Little Caesars Arena will feature the debuts of two top draft picks -- Orlando’s Paolo Banchero, who was the No. 1 pick, and Detroit’s Jaden Ivey, the No. 5 pick. It’s a 7 p.m. tip off. Should be a high energy opener at LCA.

➡️ Oct. 30: Pistons vs. Warriors

The defending champs visit town on Halloween eve. There could be more Warriors fans in the stands with Steph Curry around, but let’s hope Pistons fans fill the seats. And let’s hope Curry plays -- his last visit to Detroit was a rest night. Boooo.

➡️ Oct. 31-Nov. 2: Pistons @ Bucks (twice)

There’s nothing like having to face Giannis in a back-to-back, but add in the fact that both games are on the road -- whew. An early test for a young Pistons team.

➡️ Dec. 1: Pistons vs. Mavericks

The only chance of the year to see Luka Dončić in Detroit -- the rising superstar is always fun to see.

➡️ Dec. 3: Pistons vs. Grizzlies

The only chance of the year to see another rising superstar -- Ja Morant. He’s electric and hard to contain. Hopefully Jaden Ivey can turn into our version of him.

➡️ Dec. 11: Pistons vs. Lakers

The Pistons and Lakers are always a fun time -- so much history between the two franchises, even from last year with Isaiah Thomas and LeBron. It’s the only visit to Detroit for the Lakers, so be sure to catch them losing to Detroit at LCA.

➡️ Dec. 31: Pistons @ Timberwolves

A little New Year’s Eve action on the road in Minnesota against an exciting Timberwolves team with Anthony Edwards at the helm.

➡️ Jan. 10: Pistons @ Sixers

The only nationally televised game for Detroit is a road game in Philadelphia on TNT. I can’t wait for Charles Barkley to say nice things about Cade Cunningham. This is part of a home-in-home with Philly, with the home game in Detroit coming two days prior on Jan. 8.

➡️ Jan. 19: Pistons vs. Bulls in Paris

The Detroit Pistons are heading to Paris next season for a game with their division rival Chicago Bulls. The event is part of a six game slate of regular season matchups being played in Paris during the 2022-2023 NBA season. The Pistons have played internationally before, in London and in Mexico City, but this will be their first trip to Paris. The Pistons and Bulls will play at the Accor Arena. The NBA Paris Game 2023 will mark the first NBA game in Europe since 2020 and the league’s 12th game in France since 1991.

➡️ Jan. 28: Pistons vs. Rockets

Houston’s only visit to Detroit, only notable because of the Jalen Green vs. Cade Cunningham storyline. Sure, why not?

The last game of the regular season is scheduled for April 9 in Chicago. You can check the full NBA 2022-2023 schedule here.

The Pistons finished with a 23-59 record last season, winning three more games than the previous season. They drafted Purdue star Jaden Ivey in the first round of the draft to pair with Cade Cunningham and other young core players. NBA training camp starts in September.

Vegas has the Pistons at 28.5 wins next season. Are you taking the under or the over? Let us know in the comments.