Western Michigan University parts with head football coach Tim Lester

Western Michigan head coach Tim Lester talks to his team during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Broncos announced a change of leadership regarding their football team as head coach Tim Lester will not be returning after the 2022 season.

The Western Michigan University Director of Athletics announced the move on Monday. According to the department, Lester is the 16th head coach in Western Michigan University football history after taking over the position in January 2017.

“First, I am disappointed that I won’t get to lead the Western Michigan football program and these players in the future. I want to thank Al Molde and his staff for recruiting me here in 1995. I want to thank Bill Cubit for hiring me as an assistant in 2005. And finally, I would like to thank Kathy Beauregard and President John Dunn for giving me the opportunity to lead this program six years ago”, said Lester in a news release.

Lester is a WMU alum and has roots with Waldo Stadium, as he starred on the field during his football career with the team in the late 90s. The athletic department acknowledges Lester’s 17 school passing records and eight MAC records.

“It has been an honor for me and my family to represent Western Michigan University and be a member of the Kalamazoo Area Community,” stated Lester. “I am also grateful for the dedicated group of loyal supporters that have been consistently behind our program. Most importantly, I am proud of the resolve shown by our players and staff. To each and every one of them that gave their all for this program in the last six years, I love you and will support you in every possible way.”

The Bronco’s 16th coach has an overall record of 37-32 (26-20), and finished the 2022 campaign at 5-7. The athletic department has not found a new head coach but is working with Glenn Sugiyama of DHR Global to start the search process.